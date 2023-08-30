Stan Wawrinka collected his first victory at the US Open since 2019, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets. The veteran champion was thrilled to get a win back in New York, and celebrated the exciting moment with the crowd after the match.

“It’s always gonna be special to be back playing here. I really love the tournament. I love the fans, the people. It’s always an amazing atmosphere, so thank you again,” Wawrinka said with a smile, per The Tennis Letter.

Wawrinka has a history of success at the US Open, taking down Novak Djokovic in the 2016 men's singles final. He also has two semifinal appearances and three quarterfinal runs, demonstrating his consistency in the grand slam over the years.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a historic career as a giant-killer of the big three, having won every grand slam once except for Wimbledon. He had to go through Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to do so each time, and gained immense popularity among fans for his heroic feats against some of the greatest players in history.

“Being a contemporary of the Big 3 made me better. They pushed me to improve. I had no choice,” Wawrinka said in a recent interview with La Nacion before the tournament.

Wawrinka will look to extend his stay in Flushing Meadows when he gets back on the court on Thursday. He will take on Tómas Martín Etcheverry of Argentina, and try to pick up his second win of the week and start a streak similar to his quarterfinal run in 2019.