Published November 30, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The North Texas Mean Green and UTSA Roadrunners will face off in the Conference USA Championship game in a college football showdown at the Alamodome. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a North Texas-UTSA prediction and pick.

North Texas has gone 7-5 on the season, highlighted by a 6-2 conference record. The Mean Green defeated Rice 21-17 last week. This season will mark the sixth out of seven in which the Mean Green have reached a bowl game under head coach Seth Littrell.

UTSA has strung together consecutive double-digit win seasons, going 10-2 this season with an undefeated 8-0 conference record. The Roadrunners have won nine games in a row following a week three loss to Texas. Head coach Jeff Traylor is a rising star in the sport.

Here are the North Texas-UTSA college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Texas-UTSA Odds

North Texas Mean Green: +8.5 (-110)

UTSA Roadrunners: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 69.5 (-105)

Under: 69.5 (-115)

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread

North Texas’ lethal offense is led by Austin Aune, who has a unique story. Aune has completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 3,115 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Aune came to North Texas after spending six seasons playing minor league baseball in the New York Yankees system, reaching High-A. Aune has also rushed for a touchdown. Ayo Adeyi leads the team with 690 rushing yards, scoring four touchdowns. Oscar Adaway III leads the team with five rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 583 rushing yards. The Mean Green have totaled 2,450 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as a team.

UTSA has surrendered 149.5 rushing yards per game to opponents. Roderic Burns leads the team with 644 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown pass. Jyaire Shorter leads the team with nine touchdown catches. Var’Keyes Gumms is second on the team with 438 receiving yards and five touchdowns. UTSA has allowed 258.4 passing yards per game to opponents. North Texas has averaged 34.5 points and 472.0 yards of offense per game.

Defense has been shaky for the Mean Green, allowing 30.1 points and 450.8 yards of offense to opponents. The Mean Green have totaled 25 sacks, led by seven and a half from Mazin Richards. UTSA has allowed 22 sacks. Ridge Texada leads the team with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread

UTSA also possesses a lethal offense, led by star quarterback Frank Harris. Harris has completed 69.6 percent of his passes 3,524 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Harris is also second on the team with 539 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Brenden Brady leads the team with 699 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. UTSA has totaled 2,080 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns as a team. North Texas has allowed 185.2 rushing yards per game.

Zakhari Franklin leads the team with 956 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Joshua Cephus is second with 901 receiving yards, ranking third with six touchdown catches. De’Corian Clark ranks second with eight touchdown catches. North Texas has allowed 265.7 passing yards per game. UTSA has averaged 37.9 points and 479.0 yards of offense per game.

UTSA’s defense has been solid, allowing 26.5 points and 407.9 yards of offense per game to opponents. Trey Moore leads the team with six sacks, while the Roadrunners have totaled 19 as a team. North Texas has allowed only 11 sacks to opponents.

Final North Texas-UTSA Prediction & Pick

Two great offenses are going to light up the scoreboard in this one. UTSA has been there done that, though.

Final North Texas-UTSA Prediction & Pick: UTSA -8.5 (-105), over 69.5 (-112)