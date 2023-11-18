Emma Hayes, a huge figure in football, shares insights from a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson as she embarks on leading the USA squad.

Emma Hayes, a force in the football world, recently shared insights into a conversation with the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson, revealing nuggets of wisdom and guidance as she transitions from Chelsea to lead the United States (USA) women's squad.

Amidst the anticipation of her role with the USA team, Hayes recounted an intriguing moment where she juggled conversations between Ferguson and Mauricio Pochettino. “He calls me from time to time, so I wasn't surprised,” she remarked about Ferguson's call, emphasizing the significance of his advice and her respect for his opinion. “Anything he says to me, I always take with such pride.”

Their conversation delved into various topics, from the allure of the USA to discussions about legacy and departing at the pinnacle of success. Hayes hinted that this interaction might not be their last as the season progresses, indicating the ongoing mentorship she values from Ferguson, a footballing legend.

Emma Hayes, a trailblazer at Chelsea, has amassed an enviable track record during her tenure. With six WSL titles, numerous FA Cups, League Cups, and a UEFA Champions League runners-up spot, her legacy is etched in silverware and milestones. Yet, what sets her apart is the trophies and the transformative impact she's had on women's football, redefining standards and inspiring a new generation.

Her decision to depart from Chelsea mid-season may seem unconventional, but Hayes has always defied norms. Her departure prompts reflection on her indelible influence within Chelsea and throughout English women's football.

The prospect of Hayes steering the USA women's team ahead of the Paris Olympics adds a riveting chapter to her story. Her move signifies a new challenge and an opportunity to continue shaping the landscape of women's football, echoing her resilience, expertise, and unwavering dedication as a professional and relatable figure overcoming personal battles.

As tributes pour in, acknowledging her monumental impact on Chelsea and women's football, Hayes' departure marks the end of an era while signaling the beginning of an exciting chapter across the Atlantic. The footballing world eagerly awaits the next chapter in Hayes' remarkable journey, now set against the backdrop of the USA football ambitions.