USA and Panama lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our USA-Panama prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The US Men’s National Team has been on an unbeaten streak, getting their 10th straight unbeaten game in the face-off against Canada. A 2-2 draw with the Canucks became the perfect opportunity for Matt Turner to be the American hero, getting two saves in the penalty shootout.

Los Canaleros continued building from their Group C domination with a 4-0 blasting against CONCACAF invited guests Qatar. The Red Tide are also coming in from a four-game unbeaten run and will challenge the Yanks for the title.

Here are the USA-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: USA-Panama Odds

USA: -180

Panama: +470

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch USA vs. Panama

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, TUDN, ViX, Univision NOW, Futbol de Primera Radio

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why USA Can Beat Panama

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will face Panama in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Wednesday. The USMNT is hoping to repeat as champions, and they will need to be at their best to defeat Panama.

The Stars and Stripes got off to a slow start in the competition, drawing with Jamaica in their first match. However, they have since turned up the offense, scoring 12 goals in their last two matches. In the knockout stage, the USA forced a 2-2 draw against Canada before winning 3-2 on penalties. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has been exceptional in the shootout, capturing the attempts of Steven Vitoria and Liam Fraser. Jesus Ferreira is the top scorer in the competition with six goals, and Brandon Vazquez is tied for third with three goals.

Panama is a strong team, and they will be a tough opponent for the USMNT. However, the USMNT has been playing well, and they have a good chance of winning if they can continue their recent scoring form. The USMNT’s defense will need to be strong. Panama has scored eight goals in the competition, and they will be looking to create chances against the USMNT’s backline.

The USMNT is currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak. The USMNT has won four of their last five meetings with Panama. The USMNT is without Alan Soñora and Aidan Morris, but Jordan Morris looked healthy against Canada after an injury earlier in the Gold Cup. Jesus Ferreira will need to continue his scoring form. Ferreira has been the USMNT’s best player in the competition, and he will need to be at his best to lead the team to victory.

Why Panama Can Beat USA

Panama is a two-time runner-up in the Concacaf Gold Cup and is coming off a 4-0 victory against Qatar in the quarterfinals. They have found their scoring touch in the competition, netting two goals in each of their group-stage matches and doubling their output in the quarterfinals.

Panama’s defense has also been solid in the tournament, holding Qatar to just one shot on target in their quarterfinal match. During that match, Yoel Barcenas converted from an assist by Eric Davis, while Ismael Diaz stole the show in the second half, pounding a hat-trick. Jose Fajardo and Adalberto Carrasquilla were also awarded assists in the second 45. They will need to continue their strong defensive play if they want to advance to the final.

Ismael Diaz is Panama’s top scorer in the tournament with four goals, all of which came in the second half of the team’s last two games. He scored in Panama’s 2-2 draw with El Salvador in their group-stage finale before registering a hat trick against Qatar in the quarterfinals.

Other players to watch for on the Panamanian team include Jose Fajardo and Yoel Barcenas, who have each scored two goals in the competition. Fajardo netted the first goal for Panama in their group-stage victories against Costa Rica and Martinique, while Barcenas converted versus the Costa Ricans and Qatar.

Panama’s defense has also been solid in the tournament, holding Qatar to just one shot on target in their quarterfinal match. They will need to continue their strong defensive play if they want to advance to the final.

Panama is a well-organized team that has been playing together for a long time. They are the only semifinalist with a coach who has been in the fold for more than a year, and they have looked like a team that has had the same manager since 2020. However, Panama’s best player, Michael Murillo, is out with a hamstring injury, but they still have a number of dangerous attacking players who can hurt the United States. Ismael Diaz is the main offensive weapon to keep an eye on, but Yoel Barcenas and Eric Davis are also capable of creating chances.

Final USA-Panama Prediction & Pick

USA’s roster might seem much weaker compared to their previous teams, but the Yanks have been able to deliver all tournament long. The Red Tide will put up a fight but the USA will walk its way to the final.

Final USA-Panama Prediction & Pick: USA (-180), Over 2.5 goals (+108)