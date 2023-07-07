Sha'Carri Richardson from LSU is the undisputed queen of the 100-meter dash. She has set records on top of records with her performances. Her latest stint was at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships and it did not disappoint.

The 23-year-old master of the track absolutely dominated the USATF sprint tournament. Her only biggest opponent was herself as she set a world-leading 10.71-second run en route to a victory. She held the record previously with 10.72 seconds and shattered it, per Kevin Sully of Flotrack.

The Olympian set a meet record with her performance. More than that, her opponents could have only dreamed to come close. Brittany Brown set a personal best of 10.96 seconds which was the closest anyone got to Richardson. High school standout Mia Brahe-Pedersen had also achieved a personal feat of 11.05 but it was still not enough. The three women composed the podium for the race.

Personal bests were only consolation for Richardson. She also broke records of other great athletes on the sprint. She tied Shericka Jackson for the sixth all-time best record for the race. Marie-Josee Ta Lou's record was also not safe from the LSU standout. The Ivory Coast star and her world-leading 10.76-second wind-legal performance was also shattered.

Her best years are yet to come as an Olympian. She had a 10.57-second wind-aided run and it will only get better from here. Sha'Carri Richardson still has a lot ahead of her as it is just preliminaries. Will the legendary sprinter from LSU be a lock for Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal run?