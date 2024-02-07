USC and Bronny James face Cal. Our college basketball odds series includes our USC Cal prediction, odds, and pick.

The USC Trojans and Bronny James take on the Cal Golden Bears. Check out our college basketball odds series for our USC Cal prediction and pick. Find how to watch USC Cal.

The USC Trojans are trying to establish momentum in February. They blew out Oregon State this past Saturday, but that win merely snapped a six-game losing streak. USC wants to put together a six-game winning streak and significantly alter the course of its season. This game in Berkeley at Haas Pavilion is sold out. Cal fans want to see Bronny James. They also want to see Cal, a team which has won three of four and is improving a lot under new coach Mark Madsen.

Here are the USC-Colorado College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: USC-Cal Odds

USC Trojans: +2.5 (-110)

Cal Golden Bears: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch USC and Bronny James vs Cal

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The first USC-Cal game — which forms a basis for evaluation heading into this rematch — was lopsided. USC dominated Cal and was consistently in control. As these teams reunite for the rematch, it will be hard for the Cal players to forget about the first meeting and how thoroughly beaten they were in that game. USC — especially after curb-stomping Oregon State this past Saturday — is feeling good about itself for the first time in a long time. USC has a bad record and has endured a miserable season, but we all know there's a lot of talent on this team, with Boogie Ellis and Oziyah Sellers and Kijani Wright and Vince Iwuchukwu. Even with Isaiah Collier out, USC looked like a good team against Oregon State. If that version of USC shows up in this game, Cal is toast and the Trojans will easily cover the spread as a road underdog.

Why Cal Could Cover the Spread

USC is still without its starting point guard, Isaiah Collier. The Trojans might get Collier back for the Stanford game over the weekend, but they will probably not have Collier on the floor in this game. USC did play a great game against Oregon State this past Saturday, but Oregon State isn't particularly good. USC has struggled to win games in the Pac-12 this season. Should bettors be confident that USC is suddenly — out of nowhere — going to win back-to-back conference games and win the second one on the road? It just doesn't seem likely, and it just doesn't seem like the kind of thought process a smart bettor would engage in.

Cal has beaten Colorado, Washington State, and Stanford at home. The Golden Bears have won three of their last four games. Cal is also coming off a strong 15-point road victory at Arizona State. This team is coming together under first-year head coach Mark Madsen. The Bears are functioning better at both ends of the floor and look like a team which has a game plan and a newfound sense of identity. USC played one good game this past weekend; Cal has played well for the past two weeks. Trust the team which has played well for a longer period of time.

Final USC-Cal Prediction & Pick

USC is still not at full strength with Isaiah Collier not yet back from an injury. Cal has sold out this game and will have a loud crowd behind it. Cal has improved in recent weeks and should have the energy to bring home this win at the defensive end of the floor. Take Cal.

Final USC-Cal Prediction & Pick: Cal -2.5