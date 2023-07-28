With the future of the Pac-12 in serious doubt following Colorado's departure, the whole conference has been thrust into disarray. USC football, whose move to the Big Ten first ignited all the chaos, has no ties to the league beyond this year and is therefore unlikely to be preoccupied with all of that hoopla. Besides, they have their own problems to worry about.

Manasse Itete, a 4-star offensive tackle, is decommitting from the Trojans and is drawing heavy interest from Florida State, per On3.com's Josh Newberg. The ACC power is the clear favorite to scoop up the Central Catholic High School star.

This is an absolute stunner for USC. The addition of Lincoln Riley, whose leadership immediately boosted the program to the upper echelon of the sport, came with a big recruiting advantage. Abrupt departures are not supposed to occur anymore. Itete did not get the memo, apparently, and no longer wishes to don the Cardinal and Gold.

Despite committing to the Trojans in June, the California native has had the Seminoles near the top of his list since the beginning of his recruiting process.

“{Offensive coordinator and O-Line coach Alex Atkins} been there since day one and we’ve always had a great relationship,” Itete said in May, via On3's Joe Spears. “I love the school and how they take care of their players. When I was there for the visit, it wasn’t flashy, but it was real. The coaches told the truth, I had a good feeling and I still feel good about Florida State.”

USC football must now lick their wounds and figure out how to replace the size and production Itete was going to bring in 2024. Hopefully this team and every other current Pac-12 program can get through the rest of Friday without any additional drama.