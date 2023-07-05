The NFL and MLB share a lot of things. Both have a history of sharing the same stadiums like the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. They also have multi-sport athletes that played professionally in both leagues like Bo Jackson, Ace Parker, and Deion Sanders among others. A member of USC football could be following in those footsteps as Duce Robinson is attracting multiple teams before the 2023 MLB Draft.

The five-star freshman for USC football may reportedly get picked in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft. Duce Robinson attended the draft combine and seemed to have done well, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

The Arizona native has been outstanding on the football field for Pinnacle High School. He totaled 1,614 receiving yards on 84 receptions. His endzone finishing has also been elite as he had 14 receiving touchdowns in 14 games played. Averages of 127.7 yards per game were why he became a highly-touted tight end prospect during recruitment season.

The 6-foot-6 behemoth for the Trojans does not just terrorize opponents on snaps. He is also feared on the mound as his ranking in varsity football was astounding. Duce Robinson was the top-ranked OF in Arizona and the fourth-best prospect overall. His great performances in high school baseball earned him offers from Cal, Oregon, and Stanford among others.

His athletic prowess was also on show during his varsity basketball stint. Robinson only played nearly two minutes per game but still racked up a serviceable 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Will he stay with the Trojans or take the opportunity to go to the MLB?