Caleb Williams was the best player in college football last season, winning the Heisman Trophy and cementing himself as a likely No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft during his debut with USC football. Given the Trojans' layered offensive upgrades on the transfer portal, don't be surprised if he's even more dominant in 2023.

Appearing at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, Williams explained when he knew that Arizona transfer Dorian Singer had the chops to emerge as one of his favorite pass-catching targets with USC.

“He made a bunch of great catches [against the Trojans in Tucson last season], and I looked over at one of our coaches and said, ‘After this season, are we gonna go get him?'” Williams said, per Justin Spears of the Tucson Star.

Singer exploded for seven catches, 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 45-37 loss to Williams and the Trojans last fall, his most impressive performance during a breakout sophomore season that ended with him leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards. The six-foot, 180-pound wide receiver announced his transfer to USC in mid-December.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Trojans' deep, talented receiving corps isn't the only reason why Williams is poised for a monster 2023 season, either.

Excited as he is to play with Singer, Williams could benefit even more from being protected by USC's rebuilt offensive line. He named transfer offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, Michael Tarquin and Emmanuel Pregnon among the “real deal guys” who joined the program over the offseason, per R.J. Abeytia of 247 Sports.

The Trojans will enter 2023 as a consensus preseason top-10 team. If his new transfer teammates live up to the hype, expect Caleb Williams to push USC toward the front of the national title race all season long.