Rivalry week often brings back former college players to the scene of their greatest success. The traditional rivalry between USC and Notre Dame saw former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to support his former team in its annual battle with the Fighting Irish.

Williams was the No. 1 overall selection in last spring's NFL draft. He was selected by the Chicago Bears and he was named that team's starting quarterback in the early stages of training camp last summer. Williams has been under center in every game for the Bears this year. While Williams has had some impressive games in recent weeks, the Bears have lost six games in a row after starting the season by winning four of their first six games. The 4-8 Bears are in last place in the NFC North.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus was fired by the team following the Bears' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions. That means Williams will be working with interim head coach Thomas Brown the rest of the season.

While his first season in the NFL has been a challenging one, the trip back to Los Angeles brought back memories of his success at the college level that included winning the Heisman Trophy after the 2022 season. He had one of his best games in his Heisman Trophy season against Notre Dame, firing four TD passes in a 38-27 USC victory.

Williams serves as tunnel captain for Trojans

Since the Bears had played their Week 13 game on Thursday, Williams had the opportunity to attend the USC-Notre Dame game. The Trojans had retired his uniform No. 13 earlier in the season and he had the chance to see his honored number along with the others that had previously been retired by USC. He also the tunnel captain for the Trojans against Notre Dame.

Williams has had several notable games in recent weeks even though the Bears have continued to come out on the wrong end of the scoreboard due to some clock management and coverage mistakes that have been made at the conclusion of several games.

Caleb Williams and the Bears made a dramatic comeback against the Lions and nearly pulled off a memorable victory. After trailing 16-0 at halftime, Williams threw 3 touchdown passes in the second half as the Bears rallied. They had the ball inside Detroit territory in the final minute while trailing 23-20, but the clock ran out before the Bears could either tie the score or get the go-ahead touchdown.

Poor clock management in the final minute appeared to cost Eberflus his job when the was fired the next day.