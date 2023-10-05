The big Texas-Oklahoma football rivalry game is taking place this weekend for the last time before they move to the SEC. The historic rivalry has featured 118 games between the two enemy schools and Texas has the all-time lead in the series. Ahead of the game, USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is taking Oklahoma's side in the contest.

Williams of course played for the Sooners in 2021 before he then transferred to USC to reunite with coach Lincoln Riley. In one season with the Sooners, Williams started seven games, going 5-2. He completed 64.5% of his passes for 1,912 yards while throwing 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions. At Oklahoma, Williams experienced the rivalry when he led the Sooners to a 55-48 win over the Longhorns.

Since leaving Oklahoma, Williams has become a Heisman Trophy winner at USC and is the top quarterback prospect in college football.

Caleb Williams shared his support for Oklahoma by posting the following message on IG Stories, “Saxet hate week drop a horns down,” via On3 Sports.

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams shows support for Sooners before Red River Rivalry👀 (h/t @GeorgeStoia) https://t.co/zKQdFOJomF pic.twitter.com/eevM1sQW4n — On3 (@On3sports) October 5, 2023

Both Oklahoma and Texas come into this game with 5-0 records and lead the Big 12 as the only undefeated teams in the conference. Whoever wins this matchup will become the sole leader of the Big 12 after six weeks. Texas ranks No. 3 in the nation and are six and a half point favorites over No. 12 Oklahoma.

This game will be Oklahoma's biggest test of the year since they have yet to beat an AP Top 25 team this season. This will be Texas' second toughest game of the year after they defeated No. 11 Alabama 34-24 in Week 2.