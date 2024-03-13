USC football is one of the biggest brands in college football, and they have players all over the NFL doing big things. One of those players is wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman Jr. currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts, and both parties just reached a deal that will keep Pittman with the Colts for the next three seasons. He will make $70 million over those three years.
Before Michael Pittman Jr. was a star with the Colts, he was a star for the USC football team. Pittman Jr. had some big years with the Trojans, but none were bigger than his senior season. Pittman Jr. got better every season, and as a senior, he finished the year with 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of the best WRs in college football.
Pittman Jr. was picked by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he has been in Indianapolis for his entire career. After he signed his new contract, his former school was fired up for him.
It takes some players a long time to adjust to life in the NFL, but it wasn't a big issue for Pittman Jr. He was immediately a contributor as a rookie as he racked up over 500 yards receiving, and he then took a major leap during his second year with the Colts. In year two, Pittman Jr. finished with over 1,000 yards receiving and he scored six touchdowns.
Pittman Jr. has now finished with over 1,000 yards receiving in two out of his four seasons with the Colts. He is a key WR on the team, and that was big for Indianapolis to lock him in with a new contract.
The Colts are going to be a fun team to watch next season. If they can stay healthy at the QB position, they should be able to put together a solid year.