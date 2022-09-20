USC football’s Gary Bryant Jr. could be on his way out after slow start to 2022 season

It hasn’t been the best start to the 2022 season for USC football wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Bryant, who was looked at as a potential NFL Draft prospect by some, was the Trojans’ third-leading receiver behind Drake London and Tahj Washington last year. After such a promising 2021 season, things were seemingly looking up for the California native this year.

Only, it hasn’t played out that way. Bryant has struggled- and now his future with USC football is uncertain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has the details.

#USC WR Gary Bryant Jr., who was a potential top prospect for this year’s NFL Draft, is redshirting, sources confirm. He’ll strongly consider transferring and will be highly sought after if/when he does. https://t.co/TCQ8OdsNzG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2022

Per Rapoport, USC football wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. has decided to redshirt the remainder of the 2022 season. Not only that, but Bryant will “strongly consider” transferring.

A former 4-star recruit back in 2020, Bryant enjoyed a strong season as a sophomore last year, matching Drake London for the team lead with seven touchdown receptions.

London was then selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this past spring, which led to Bryant being tabbed as the next great USC football wideout.

That was before the Trojans went out and brought in transfers Mario Williams and Jordan Addison. Bryant has been stuck behind those two on the depth chart through three weeks of the 2022 season, as the two stars have combined to post 412 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Bryant has just two catches for 15 yards. Likely frustrated with his diminished role, it’s not surprising that Gary Bryant Jr. would rather sit out the season then see limited action on the field.

If he does enter the transfer portal, it will be interesting to see which teams emerge as suitors.