The USC football team is 2-0 to start the season, but it was far from a picture-perfect start on the defensive side of the ball. Many questions were raised following their Week 1 contest against San Jose State, and some were answered in game two by Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who is feeling much better about his performance as he adjusts to his new team.

“I’m moving different, I feel better, the visions clear. #DoneTalking,” Alexander posted on X. He added a collage of four photos of him playing against the Nevada Wolfpack this past weekend in a blowout victory.

The Trojans looked much improved in their second matchup, holding Nevada to just 14 points and adding 66 of their own. They open their Pac-12 schedule this week against the Stanford Cardinal, and will look to tune up before facing Deion Sanders and the fascinating Colorado Buffaloes at the end of the month.

Alexander was a highly-touted transfer after deciding to leave the No. 1 team in the nation, after he had a massive sack of Max Duggan in the National Championship drubbing of the TCU Horned Frogs. He was a force on the interior during the snaps that he played, and wanted to showcase his talents elsewhere after playing in a crowded d-line room.

Alexander was a top-ranked recruit coming out of high school at IMG Academy, where he was ranked as the second DL in the country and No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2022. He has a lot to prove out in Los Angeles, and the team hopes he can step up and assist a defensive unit that struggled mightily a season ago.