Published November 10, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Jordan Addison is about to give the USC Trojans a huge boost in their upcoming battle against Colorado in Week 11 of the college football season. Sidelined for the last two games due to a leg injury he sustained in the team’s loss to the Utah Utes, Addison received a very promising injury update from head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley said that Addison is “expected to return” against the Buffaloes, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.

That’s a huge boost to USC football’s passing attack. Addison, a transfer from Pittsburgh, won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver.

The former four-star recruit has picked up right where he left off last year, as he has racked up 585 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in seven games played for USC football this season.

Asked about the health of Addison and fellow wide receiver Mario Williams, who was also injured, Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams said the two look like they “haven’t missed a day.”

The Trojans will need both players to not miss a single beat, as the team has an outside chance at a College Football Playoff appearance, with the committee currently ranking them eighth.

After the Colorado game, the Trojans draw a pair of games against ranked opponents in UCLA and Notre Dame. The showdown with the Bruins will be an especially big one, as they figure to be the main threat to USC in the Pac-12.

The bottom line is all these games just got a whole lot easier with Jordan Addison back in the lineup.