The USC Trojans did just what they wanted to against Deion Sanders and Colorado for the first 30 minutes of their game in Boulder. And while head coach Lincoln Riley saw his team emerge with a 48-41 triumph, the game was a far cry from the blowout it appeared to be in the first half.

The Trojans, led by defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, jumped out to a 34-7 lead with less than 3 minutes left in the first half. However, Riley's team was forced to hang on for the victory as the Buffaloes scored the last 20 points of the game. If USC had not alertly covered an onside kick attempt following Colorado's last touchdown, the Buffs would have been in position to tie the game.

There is little doubt that USC has a brilliant offensive team, but the defense could be a major issue as the season progresses. The Trojans had problems with their pass coverage as Shedeur Sanders threw for 371 yards and 4 touchdowns and their tackling.

Lincoln Riley said he doesn’t agree with the narrative that the defense has the same issues from 2022. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) September 30, 2023

After the game, Lincoln Riley tried to defend his defense by saying he did not see the same issues with that unit that if faced a year ago. However, many USC observers disagreed.

Williams thres for 403 yards against the Colorado defense and tied a career best as he threw 6 TD passes. However, Colorado displayed quite a bit of fight in coming back against the No. 8 Trojans. Sanders took advantage of USC's generous defense by attacking with Omarion Miller, his favorite receiver.

Miller caught 7 passes for 196 yards and touchdowns for the Buffs.