Five games into the USC football season, Lincoln Riley and his staff are considering the option of redshirting former five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman, according to Antonio Morales. Foreman was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 247Sports Composite, but he just hasn't panned out yet. Foreman didn't travel with the Trojans to Colorado last week, and he didn't play a snap against Arizona State the week before.

In 2+ seasons at USC, Foreman has recorded just 25 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. His lone spotlight moment was a game-sealing interception against UCLA last year. For whatever reason, his development has been difficult. Now, he plays a very minimal role in the Trojans' defense. Considering USC's defense has struggled during Foreman's career, it's surprising he can't even earn meaningful playing time.

If Foreman does choose to redshirt this season, expect him to enter the transfer portal this December. Something is clearly holding this former top prospect back, and it sounds like Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch don't have much faith in him. The fact that he didn't even travel to Colorado says a lot. Maybe a fresh start is what Foreman needs to reach his potential.

Not only was Foreman the No. 2 recruit in his class, he was the 12th-highest graded prospect of all time, per the 247Sports Composite. With a 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame, plus athleticism and the versatility to play up front or as an outside linebacker, some program out there can make use of his skillset. His time with USC football however, has been a disappointment so far.