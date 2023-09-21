USC football coach Lincoln Riley has lifted the suspension on Southern California News Group reporter Luca Evans. Evans was suspended after reporting a conversation between two players that happened outside of the appropriate time for media interaction and reporting. The suspension was for two weeks and would prevent Evans from having access to USC facilities and players.

Since the suspension, Evans and the Southern California News Group have fought to remove the suspension so that Evans can continue reporting. While their efforts initially looked like they failed, Evans was successfully able to end it after speaking with coach Riley.

Evans shared the result with a statement on Twitter recapping his conversation with Riley, saying, “Last night, I had a long conversation with Lincoln Riley sharing our perspectives on the events that led to USC suspending my access. Riley made it clear his intent to protect his players. I made it clear my intent has always been to tell compelling, honest stories on USC — I respect and understand the program’s outlined policies regarding media access, and any missteps came through intent of doing my job and pursuing relationship-building and storytelling.

I will continue the same reporting and writing with fairness, accuracy and depth, and we reached an agreement to life the restriction on access.”

Thanks to the lifted suspension, Luca Evans should be on hand to continue reporting this week's Trojans game versus Arizona State. If the suspension stayed in place, Evans would have had to report the game without having access to the team.