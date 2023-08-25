Lofty expectations follow USC football this year as the Trojans enter their final season in the Pac-12. Led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, USC has a legitimate shot to win the national championship in year two of the Lincoln Riley era.

USC was in prime position to make the College Football Playoff last season before an embarrassing loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. That was followed by a last-minute upset loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. Last season's disappointing ending is motivating the Trojans in 2023.

“We tapered off at the end of the season,” center Justin Dedich said, via Paolo Uggetti. “The motto this year is the longer it goes, the better we get.”

“I think that's ultimately been everyone's motivation,” nickelback Jaylin Smith said. “If you were in that locker room after Tulane, you know the feeling, and I think everyone that was in there, they get the feeling, and they are motivated to never feel that way again.”

USC did not let the two late losses from last season negatively impact the preparation for 2023. In fact, the Trojans used their heartbreak to retool the roster and sure up their defense, which was miles behind the Caleb Williams-led offense.

USC football opens the season as the sixth-ranked team in the country according to the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Trojans are among the favorites to both reach and win the College Football Playoff.

USC football begins its march toward a national championship by hosting San Jose State on Saturday.