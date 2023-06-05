The USC Trojans just landed a recruit that could have a major impact in four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields, who comes out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena ranked 92 by 247 Sports and On3.

6-foot-2 and a little over 175 pounds, Fields is a cover corner with excellent speed, good hands, and strong ball-tracking abilities. In a conference well-regarded for its offensive talent, Fields will certainly be tested, but he should be able to perform well.

Fields also strongly considered Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Texas, Washington and Cal before ultimately choosing USC.

Speaking about his decision, Fields pointed to his relationship with Trojans assistant coach Donte Williams and his desire to major in business (per Donovan James of Yahoo Sports):

“Donte Williams is my guy, one of the coaches I’m closest with and he’s very easy for me to talk with. He’s someone I know who cares about me as a person and a player and we’ll always be close no matter where I go. I like the move to the Big Ten too and I know they’re excited about it as well.”

His desire to remain in California could also have played a part, with Field visiting USC multiple times in order to gauge the personality and abilities of the coaching staff.

Last month, Fields would tell On3's Scott Schrader that he believes Williams “is a really good coach.”

“I think he’ll develop me,” he adds.

The 40-year-old Williams is the Trojans cornerbacks and passing game coordinator, so he'll be spending plenty of time with Fields. Notably, Williams is also a California native, and a strong history of recruiting players from his home state.

That said, Fields is the first top-100 recruit in USC's 2024 class, one that now has six total commits.