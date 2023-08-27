Imagine preparing to watch a USC football in person. You get to watch Heisman winner Caleb Williams live! Maybe you'll see Will Ferrell! And then, you get to your assigned seat…

🚨Obstructed View Alert🚨 Section 303 Row 14 Seat 10 It doesn’t get much worse than this. Maybe 2% field visibility. When the Coliseum was remodeled a couple years ago they removed 15,000 seats for the new Press Box addition. Section 303 remains, so beware when buying a ticket! pic.twitter.com/Guy0yMbaln — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) August 27, 2023

“Obstructed View” might be underselling this vantage point.

College football fans had a field day on social media after seeing the less-than-ideal seat in USC's Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Some fans commiserated with the unlucky fan in the photo, recalling their own experiences with quirky seats.

Many fans questioned how USC football could even sell seats with such bad sight lines, proclaiming it should not even be allowed. Although at least one person put the onus on the ticket holder himself.

Other reactions included a shot at the Pac-12 Network and a backhanded compliment to the actual Coliseum in Rome.

But the majority of fan reactions centered around the seat holder in question not being subjected to watching USC football's defense take the field.

Anyone who did sit in that section of the LA Coliseum for Saturday's San Jose State-USC season opener missed a lot of fireworks on offense. Caleb Williams kicked off his Heisman Trophy defense by throwing 278 yards and four touchdowns. Williams finished the game on the bench, with head coach Lincoln Riley opting to get backup QB Miller Moss involved.

The breakout performer of the game, though, was true freshman wide receiver Zachariah Branch. In his first college game, Branch finished his day with 232 all-purpose yards and two scores. He caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and took a kickoff 96 yards to the house.

It was a performance people will likely be talking about for some time. Unless you were unfortunate enough to be the person in what some have called the worst seat in college football.