USC football gets an early start this season as the Trojans host San Jose State football in what many college football fans refer to as ‘week zero'. August 26th is the start date for USC, just over a little two weeks away. The hype around the program is high this season, and that is becoming very evident with the amount of Trojans that have been featured on preseason award watch lists.

Two more Trojans made preseason watch lists on Thursday, according to a tweet from USC football. Safety Calen Bullock was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list and running back Austin Jones was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. The Jim Thorpe award is given to the best defensive back in college football and the Doak Walker is given to the best running back.

Calen Bullock had a monster season in the USC secondary last year. He ended up with 48 total tackles, five interceptions, and he even scored a touchdown last year. He is going to a monster this season.

Austin Jones started off his career with Stanford football but transferred over to USC before the 2022 season. His first year playing with the Trojans was last season, and he carried the ball 135 times for 705 yards and five touchdowns, and he averaged over five YPC. With Caleb Williams running the offense, it's obviously going to be pass-heavy, but having a guy like Jones is huge. He created a nice balance last season and did exactly what his team needed him to do.

This USC football team is riddled with talent. It's not too often that you get a Heisman winner back, and that's what the Trojans have this season. After failing to win the Pac-12 and make the playoff last year, USC will be very hungry.