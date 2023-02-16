USC Football sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry is undergoing surgery for an ankle injury, according to a Thursday tweet from 247Sports USC writer Chris Treviño.

The surgery will more than likely sideline him for all of spring camp.

Gentry was expected to be available for a November matchup against the UCLA Bruins along with sophomore receiver Mario Williams. Williams was able to earn a single reception in the battle between the top-25 schools.

Eric Gentry left during an October matchup with the then-No. 10 Utah Utes with a lower body injury, giving an emotional speech after hopping out of the medical tent on one leg to fire up his teammates on the field. Eric Gentry placed third on the team with 52 tackles, 37 solo, before being sidelined against Utah.

The former Arizona State transfer was able to record 71 tackles, 50 solo, for the USC football program as he earned stats against Notre Dame, Utah and Tulane before the end of the season. He tacked on four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 11 games played.

A former three-star recruit out of Neumann Goretti high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gentry chose the Sun Devils over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia. Eric Gentry committed to USC in April just days after he entered the transfer portal.

USC currently holds the eighth-ranked recruiting class and the third-ranked transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. Junior linebacker Mason Cobb, rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports, made the switch to the Trojans football program on Dec. 19. Three-star linebacker transfer Jamil Muhammad moved to USC from Georgia State eight days before.

USC will begin its first spring practice on March 4th, according to Sports Illustrated. The team’s spring game will take place on April 15th.