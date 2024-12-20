USC football will make NCAA history with a unique NIL package for one signee. Future Trojan Matai Tagoa'i has become one of the first college athletes to accept Bitcoin as part of his NIL earnings. This is an incredibly interesting NIL package to offer a college recruit.

Tagoa'i partnered with Strike, a Bitcoin app, to accept part of his NIL payments in Bitcoin. The deal was announced on Thursday via On3. The USC NIL collective House of Victory facilitated the deal.

Tagoa'i released a statement on Thursday as well.

“This is a game-changer for me,” Tagoa’i said in a statement. “By taking part of my NIL earnings in Bitcoin, I’m setting myself up for long-term financial growth. I’m grateful to Strike, House of Victory and 3Point0 Labs for helping me take this step. I’m proud to be part of this innovative collaboration that’s redefining the future of college athletics and finance and hope to set an example for other young athletes to think about their financial future.”

House of Victory also released a statement about the news.

“House of Victory is proud to be at the forefront of developments in the NIL space and to provide unparalleled access and opportunities for our student-athletes,” executive director Spencer Harris said via On3. “We’re proud to help facilitate this arrangement for Matai and help him achieve his goals on and off the field.”

What is USC football getting in linebacker Matai Tagoa'i?

USC recruited the four-star linebacker over Texas and Oklahoma.

Tagoa'i is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound linebacker prospect from San Clemente, California. He is a four-star linebacker prospect who On3 ranks as the No. 97 prospect overall. He is also the No. 7 ranked linebacker and the No. 7 prospect out of the state of California.

Tagoa'i projects as a WILL at the collegiate level. He has the versatility needed to play all over the field. Tagoa'i can rush off the edge, drop into coverage, and defend the run as an off-ball linebacker.

The Trojans will soon have one more fearsome defender as a part of their front seven.

The future looks bright for Tagoa'i as part of the USC football program.