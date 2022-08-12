Trojans lose key offensive weapon for Caleb Williams to broken foot

Caleb Williams and the USC offense have suffered a major loss.

According to Chris Trevino of USCFootball.com, Jude Wolfe will miss the first part of the season. Wolfe, a tight end entering his fourth collegiate season, suffered a broken foot

#USC head coach Lincoln Riley announces that TE Jude Wolfe will miss the first part of the season. He will have a procedure soon. Big blow to the tight end room — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) August 12, 2022

Wolfe will have surgery to repair his broken foot, but his absence will be felt.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley hopes that Wolfe will be back for the second half of the season.

Wolfe was projected to be a big piece of this Trojan’s offense. Before this season, Jude Wolfe appeared in seven collegiate games. He has recorded 10 receptions for 61 yards.

This USC offense will be led by quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams was formerly at the University of Oklahoma with head coach Lincoln Riley. Now the pair will be taking on California together.

In his freshman season at Oklahoma, Williams was dominant. He was a threat through both the air and the ground. In 11 total games, he threw for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Williams also made his presence felt in the run game. He ran for 442 yards and six touchdowns on 79 rushing attempts.

The USC offense will not only lean on Williams. Running back Travis Dye and wide receiver Jordan Addison will be playing significant roles.

Last season, Dye ran for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also brought in 46 receptions for 402 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Addison joined USC as a transfer this season. During his last season at Pitt, he recorded 100 receptions for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams led the Oklahoma Sooners to a record of 11-2 last season. They will be attempting to help turn USC around. Last season the Trojans finished with a 4-8 record and fourth in the Pac-12 South.