Last year was Lincoln Riley's first year as the USC football head coach, and he instantly turned the program around. In 2021, the Trojans were at a low point with a 4-8 record. They brought in Riley to get the Trojans back to the top of college football where they belong, and a switch was immediately flipped. Bringing Caleb Williams with him from Oklahoma football certainly helped a lot.

Last season, USC football finished the regular season 11-1 and went into the Pac-12 championship game against Utah football ranked #4 in the country. The Trojans came in as favorites, and a win would've sent USC to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans fell in that championship game, however, and then lost again in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane football. It was a good season, but USC didn't accomplish any of their goals. This season, it's national title or bust for USC, and right now, they have the best odds of making the playoff out of all Pac-12 teams.

ESPN's playoff predictor gave USC a 21% chance of making the playoff when the season began, and that number has increased to 24% after the Trojans perfect start to the season. The next closest team is Oregon football with a 15% chance. The Pac-12 hasn't sent a team into the playoff since Washington football made it in 2016. This year could be the conference's last chance because just about every team is leaving after this year as conference realignment is completely changing college football.

USC is 3-0 on the season and the Trojans have looked good so far this year. Competition will get stiffer as the year progresses, but so far so good for USC.