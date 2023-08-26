As the USC football team begins their season Saturday versus San Jose State, Stephen A. Smith made a comment that won't please Trojan fans and their dreams for a national championship.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the USC football team won't make the College Football Playoff because their schedule is too easy.

“Come on, man. I mean, am I supposed to be excited for that particular schedule. When you're talking about the College Football Playoff, yeah you're talking about records, but at some point in time you're going to look at the level of competition that you're going up against,” via Jack Smith of KXSC Sports.

Stephen A Smith said in a discussion with Paul Finebaum on ESPN that the reason #USC won’t make the CFP is because of their strength of schedule (or perceived lack thereof)… pic.twitter.com/93Fj1kaSad — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) August 26, 2023

“When you look at their schedule … well damn other than Notre Dame, why am I interested really in who you're playing against?”

The Trojans are hoping that behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams and an improved defense they could advance to the College Football Playoff. However, as Smith points out, other than Notre Dame there aren't many tough opponents for USC in the Pac-12.

In addition, it will be a challenge for the Trojans to make the Playoffs anyway because the Pac-12 does not contend for the Playoffs often. The last Pac-12 team to make the Playoff was Washington during the 2016-2017 season, which already gives USC an uphill battle for a chance. However, the Trojans' odds will most likely improve when they leave for the Big Ten next year. Unfortunately for USC, Caleb Williams will most likely be playing in the NFL by that point.