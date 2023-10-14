USC football's offense has been on fire to start the 2023 season, thanks in large part to the superb play of Caleb Williams under center. Of course, Williams needs talented playmakers to get the football to, and one of his favorite targets is the explosive Zachariah Branch. The problem is that Branch has missed two straight games with an undisclosed injury, although Williams' play hasn't suffered as a result.

Branch got off to a hot start through four games, hauling in 13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while also averaging 22.5 yards per punt return and 28.5 yards per kick return on the year. Branch's mysterious injury has caused him to miss the Trojans last two games, and while there was skepticism throughout the week that Branch would be able to return against Notre Dame, it sounds like he will be a game-time decision for this contest.

“USC star receiver and kick returner Zachariah Branch is considered a game-time decision against Notre Dame on Saturday, sources told ESPN…Sources indicated that Branch has made the trip with the team to Notre Dame for the game and no official decision will be made until after pregame warmups.” – Pete Thamel, ESPN

This is a positive update for Branch, but again, given how little information we have on his injury, it's tough to tell how good of a shot he has to suit up against Notre Dame. The good news is that there's a chance Branch will be able to play, and his status bears watching as kickoff for this game draws near.