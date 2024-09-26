Lincoln Riley and his USC football program have gotten off to a decent start to the 2024 season, as the team currently sits at 2-1, fresh off of a tough loss to the Michigan Wolverines Saturday. Riley has seen positive play from his starting quarterback Miller Moss, who took over the reigns from Caleb Williams, who won a Heisman trophy with USC during the 2022 season.

One of Moss' favorite targets so far this year has been wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who emerged as an elite player as a freshman a year ago and has since continued on that trajectory.

Recently, Branch was asked to give his Mount Rushmore of NFL receivers, and his list might surprise some fans (via CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter).

“Definitely got to go with Jerry Rice in there,” said Branch. “Tyreek Hill, in our new generation… it's a tough one because there's so many good receivers, especially in previous years. I've got to put Marvin Harrison in there. He was really good. Davante (Adams) has to be in there for sure.”

Indeed, all four receivers that Branch named in his list are widely considered to be elite, but some of the contemporary selections, particularly Adams, may strike fans as being a bit odd given the plethora of talent to choose from.

Some notable omissions from Branch's list include Calvin Johnson of the Detroit Lions, who arguably peaked higher than any wide receiver ever but left the game at the height of his powers in the 2010s.

In any case, Branch is already showing flashes of following in the footsteps of those all time greats during his time with USC.

Up next for the Trojans is a home game vs Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. That contest is slated to get underway at 3:30 PM ET in Los Angeles.