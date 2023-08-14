With the USC football season set to kick off in less than two weeks against San Jose State, Lincoln Riley's depth chart is starting to take its final shape. Through two weeks of Trojans fall camp, the USC offensive line looks like this: Jonah Monheim (LT), Emmanuel Pregnon (LG), Justin Dedich (C), Jarrett Kingston (RG), and Michael Tarquin (RT). Those five appear to be the ones who will protect Caleb Williams in 2023, says Antonio Morales of the Athletic.

Monheim and Dedich are returning in starting roles, though Dedich primarily played guard last year. He did fill in for long-time starting center Brett Neilon at times, so he does have experience at center. Monheim and Dedich both played over 900 snaps last year and allowed zero sacks.

Pregnon is a transfer from Wyoming. He is primarily competing with Gino Quinones, who started two games for the Trojans last year. Quinones has also been taking reps at center however, so it looks like Pregnon is going to be the starting left guard. Pregnon has great size which will help the Trojans in the run and pass games. He was one of the top OL prospects in this year's transfer window.

Kingston is a transfer from Washington State who already has five years of experience under his belt. He also didn't allow a sack last year in over 500 snaps.

Tarquin joins the USC football squad as a transfer from Florida where he started eight games at right tackle in 2022. At 6-foot-5, 320 lbs, he will compete for playing time with redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy, who started five games at tackle for the Trojans last year.

One thing this USC offensive line has going for it is experience. Between Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, the Trojans lost two very dependable big guys up front. However, they brought in more size and some veteran talent through the transfer portal. USC's offensive line ranked top-10 last year according to PFF. The likes of Pregnon, Kingston and Tarquin will help this group pick right back up where they left off.