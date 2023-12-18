Bronny James is 0-2 since debuting with USC basketball, but he has a chance for redemption against Alabama State.

USC's basketball season has not gone according to plan so far. That is especially the case since Bronny James made his collegiate debut for the Trojans. USC was 5-3 while their young star was recovering from cardiac arrest. As a top basketball recruit and the son of one of the greatest players ever, James was supposed to give USC a boost that would make them one of the best teams in the nation. That hasn't been the case, as USC has now lost both of the games in disappointing fashion that James has suited up for.

It is incredibly impressive that James is back on the court and looking healthy after such a concerning health scare. However, he has been statistically underwhelming relative to expectations. Still, James was one of the most-hyped prep athletes ever, and many fans are expecting him to break out at any given point. He will have a chance to prove himself soon, as USC's game against Alabama State is right around the corner. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is USC vs. Alabama State?

Bronny James' third game will be against Alabama State, and it will once again be on the road. USC will play at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama. USC only has to wait one day to get redemption for their latest loss. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

How to watch Bronny James' next game

USC's next game will not be on television. Instead, it can be found exclusively on ESPN+.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome — Montgomery, Alabama

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: ESPN+

USC vs. Alabama State storylines

The big story in this game is the question of whether Bronny James can secure his first collegiate win while receiving court time. The games against both Long Beach State and Auburn were winnable games, but USC fell short in both of those games. The loss to Long Beach State was disappointing in the fact that it was an overtime loss to a smaller school on USC's home court. The Auburn game was disappointing as well, as the 91-75 loss was their worst of the season.

In that game, James played even less than he did in his debut. James played in only 14 of the team's minutes. He had five points and two rebounds as he shot 1-of-4 from the floor. With that performance, James has nine total points with only two made field goals through two games.

He is still working his way back from a serious health scare, but you would like to see more production from James because of the fanfare that surrounds the young player. James has flashed, though, and he has never been a player who is known for putting up lofty scoring numbers. James is the ultimate role player. He plays hard and is a defensive menace on the perimeter.

The good news is that James now has the experience of playing on the road. Auburn has a hostile fan base, and James was stoic and unfazed by the boos he received from the Tigers' fan base. Additionally, head coach Andy Enfield may be inclined to give his freshman star more minutes because of the fact that the Trojans have lost three straight games. James has been on a minutes restriction so far, but it is likely a matter of time until that changes.

Bronny James was booed by Auburn students during warmups 😳 (via @Matt_Cohen_)pic.twitter.com/0bulBVj6Wz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

James isn't the only freshman fans want to see more from. Isaiah Collier is considered by many to be the favorite to go first overall in next year's draft. He is in somewhat of a slump of his own, though. The guard shot 5-of-15 against Long Beach State, and he followed that up with only a 13-point outing against Auburn. He is also 0-of-6 from three in those last two games. Collier is a great athlete with great strength that allows him to thrive when attacking the rim, but he needs to improve his jump shot in order to become a complete player and solidify his case as the nation's top prospect.

James and Collier are both guards, but Boogie Ellis is the team's best guard. The fifth-year senior is averaging 21.4 points per game. That is the 14th-best mark in college basketball this season.

Despite all of this talent, USC has lost their last three games. They have a prime opportunity to add another check in the win column this week, though. Alabama State is a smaller school, and they only have a 4-5 record.