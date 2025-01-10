ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Illinois looks to continue their winning streak as they face USC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Illinois prediction and pick.

USC comes into the game at 9-6 on the year, and 1-3 in conference play. They would open the year at 5-1 before falling in three straight, including their Big Ten opened against Oregon. Still, they would rebound to win four in a row, including a conference win over Washington. Since then, they have lost two straight, falling to Michigan and Indiana. Indiana was their last game and it was tied at the end of the first half. Indiana would use a 12-5 second-half run to build a lead and go on to beat USC 82-69.

Meanwhile, Illinois is 12-3 on the year, and 4-1 in conference play. They would open the year 6-1, with the only loss being to Alabama. Still, they would win just one of the next three, falling by four to Northwestern, then beating Wisconsin, before falling by two to Tennessee. Since then, they have won five straight, including three in conference play, and an Illinois 32-point win over Oregon.

Since 1966, these two teams have faced nine times, with USC leading the series 6-3. Illinois has won the last three, including their last meeting in Hawaii in 2012.

Here are the USC-Illinois College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Illinois Odds

USC: +14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +740

Illinois: -14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Illinois

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC is ranked 79th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are ranked 102nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 83rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. USC has been slightly stronger on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 113th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 110th in effective field goal percentage. Further, USC is 48th in the nation in assists per game, while sitting 27th in assist-to-field goal ratio.

USC is led by Desmon Claude. He comes in with 14.9 points per game this year, with 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by Chibuzo Agbo. Agbo is scoring 12.7 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the year. Finally, Wesley Yates III has been solid with 9.7 points per game, with 2.3 rebounds 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Saint Thomas has led the way. He leads the team in rebounds, assists, and steals this year. Thomas has 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined by John Cohen, who is scoring 9.3 points per game, and adding 2.7 rebounds with 1.5 assists.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois is ranked seventh in KenPom's rankings this year. They are ranked 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency. Illinois has been great on offense this year. They are fifth in the nation in points per game, while sitting 64th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Illinois is great on the glass, sitting first in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Illinois is led by Kasparas Jakucionis this year. Jacucionis leads the team in points, assists, and steals on the year. He has 16.4 points per game while adding 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals. Further, he has 5.6 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tre White. White is scoring 11.3 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Finally, Kylan Boswell also adds 11.3 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds, four assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Tomislav Ivisic has led the way. He is scoring 13.1 points per game while adding a team-leading nine rebounds per game. Ivisic also has 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Will Riley. Riley is scoring 11.1 points per game, giving Illinois five players averaging double-digit points. Further, he is bringing in 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Final USC-Illinois Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. The first is the Illinois defense. While the offense has been great this year, they are fourth in opponent-effective field goal percentage and second in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Second in the rebounding game. USC is 278th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 114th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Illinois is 19th in offensive rebounding percentage, and third in defensive rebounding percentage. Finally, there are turnovers. Illinois is 59th in the nation in turnover per play percentage, while USC ranks 108th. Illinois should have a big win in this game.

Final USC-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -14.5 (-106)