USC has been inconsistent in starting Eric Musselman's first season, while Indiana has played well and can continue playing well in this game at home against the Trojans. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Indiana prediction and pick.

USC is 9-5 this season, with their only notable win against Washington. They have big losses against Cal, Saint Mary's, New Mexico, Oregon, and Michigan. Desmond Claude and Chibuzo Agbo have been the engines that make this offense go for the Trojans. USC is still a wildcard in the Big Ten this year because they have some talent and can finally put it together in this game against the Hoosiers.

This season, Indiana is 12-3, with wins against South Carolina, Providence, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Penn State. They have only lost against Louisville, Gonzaga, and Nebraska. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako make this team go for the Hoosiers. They have a lot of balance and can make a huge statement against the Trojans at home in this Big Ten game.

USC: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Indiana: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Indiana

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: BTN

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC's defense has been solid at best. They allow 69.6 points per game, 43.3% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Saint Thomas is the leading rebounder at 5.8 per game. Then, three Trojans are averaging one steal per game, and Saint Thomas is the leader with 1.5 per game. Finally, Matt Knowling and Kevin Patton Jr. are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.7 per game. Their defense has been solid at best this year, and they get a good matchup in this game against an Indiana offense that has been efficient and good but has not been up to the level where they probably should be.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has started the season struggling on offense. They score 76.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.4%, and a three-point percentage of 34.2%. Three Trojans are averaging over double digits this season, with Desmond Claude leading the way at 14.9 points per game, and then Chibuzo Agbo is just behind with 12.8 points per game. Next, Saint Thomas leads in assists at 4.3 per game. This offense has had bright spots and times where they have struggled to gain momentum. This is a decent matchup against Indiana because they do not do much on defense; that has been all that impressive.

Indiana's offense has had a solid start to the season and is a key factor in how well they are playing. They score 78.9 points per game, have a 47.9% field goal percentage, and a 32.5% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hoosiers are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako tied for the team lead in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Next, Trey Galloway is the team leader in assists at 3.9 per game. The Hoosiers have gotten to the big start they are on, mainly due to their offense. Indiana should score in this game, especially at home.

Indiana's defense has been solid this year. They allow 70.3 points per game, 42.1% from the field, and 30.5% from behind the arc. Down low, Ballo has been the key, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game. Then he also leads the team in blocks at 1.9 per game. Finally, two players are tied for the team lead in steals, with Myles Rice and Reneau at 1.3. The defense needs to be the key in this game because the Trojans have no offense that can overwhelm or intimidate anyone this season.

Final USC-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana is the pick in this game. The Trojans have been too inconsistent to trust and have not had a big win this season. Indiana has the better and more balanced offense and is the home team, which is a massive advantage. USC has the defensive edge, but it won't matter much. Indiana should dominate down low with Oumar Ballo, Mgbako, and Reneau. Expect the Hoosiers to win and cover this game at home.

Final USC-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -7.5 (-110)