ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between USC and Northwestern. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Northwestern prediction and pick.

In a critical Big Ten clash, the USC Trojans (13-8) travel to Welsh-Ryan Arena to face the Northwestern Wildcats (12-10) on February 4th. USC averages an impressive 76.7 points per game, while Northwestern posts 73.9 points. The game's outcome will likely hinge on shooting efficiency – USC is 12-4 when shooting over 42.8% from the field, and Northwestern is 7-3 when exceeding 44.5%. With tournament positioning at stake, expect a hard-fought battle between two evenly matched squads looking to make a statement in conference play.

Here are the USC-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Northwestern Odds

USC: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +112

Northwestern: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch USC vs. Northwestern

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

The USC Trojans are poised to secure a victory against Northwestern in their upcoming matchup. Despite a somewhat inconsistent season, USC has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent upset win over No. 9 Michigan State. The Trojans' offensive prowess, averaging 76.7 points per game, coupled with their impressive field goal percentage of 47.9%, gives them a significant edge. USC's ability to spread the scoring load among multiple players, as evidenced by Desmond Claude's conference-leading 22 points per game in Big Ten play, makes them a formidable opponent. Additionally, the emergence of players like Wesley Yates III, who recently had a career-high 21-point performance, and Aday Mara, who recorded his first career double-double against UCLA, demonstrates the team's depth and potential.

Defensively, USC has been solid, holding opponents to 72.4 points per game and a 44.8% field goal percentage1. The Trojans' rebounding prowess, averaging 32.1 boards per game, should give them an advantage on the glass. Furthermore, USC's recent victory over a top-ranked Michigan State team showcases their ability to perform under pressure and against tough competition6. With the momentum from this significant win and the confidence boost it provides, the Trojans are well-positioned to overcome Northwestern. If USC can maintain their shooting efficiency, which has been a key factor in their wins this season, and capitalize on their defensive strengths, they should be able to secure a victory in what promises to be an exciting Big Ten clash.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Northwestern Wildcats are poised to secure a victory against USC in their upcoming matchup. Despite their recent setback against No. 21 Wisconsin, the Wildcats have shown resilience and potential throughout the season. Northwestern's offensive prowess, averaging 73.9 points per game, coupled with their impressive field goal percentage of 44.3%, gives them a competitive edge1. The Wildcats' ability to spread the scoring load among multiple players, as evidenced by Nick Martinelli's team-leading 19.9 points per game and Brooks Barnhizer's all-around contributions of 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, makes them a formidable opponent. Additionally, the emergence of graduate student Jalen Leach, who recently scored a team-high 23 points against Wisconsin, showcases the team's depth and potential for explosive performances.

Defensively, Northwestern has been solid, holding opponents to 69.6 points per game and a 43.5% field goal percentage. The Wildcats' rebounding prowess, averaging 34.3 boards per game, should give them an advantage on the glass. Furthermore, Northwestern's ability to force turnovers, averaging 14 per game from their opponents, could be a key factor in disrupting USC's offensive rhythm. With the home-court advantage at Welsh-Ryan Arena, where the Wildcats have shown they can compete with top-ranked teams like Wisconsin, Northwestern is well-positioned to overcome USC. If the Wildcats can maintain their shooting efficiency and capitalize on their defensive strengths, particularly their ability to generate steals (7.9 per game), they should be able to secure a victory in what promises to be an exciting non-conference clash.

Final USC-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between USC and Northwestern on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena promises to be a tight contest. Northwestern, despite their recent three-game losing streak, holds a slight edge as 1.5-point favorites. The Wildcats' home-court advantage and their ability to force turnovers (14 per game) could be crucial. However, USC's offensive prowess, averaging 76.7 points per game compared to Northwestern's 73.9, gives them a fighting chance. Key players to watch include Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (19.4 PPG) and Brooks Barnhizer (17.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG), while USC counters with Desmond Claude (16.2 PPG, 4.2 APG)23. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Northwestern at 11-11 and USC at 9-12-0. Given the teams' recent performances and the narrow spread, this game could go either way. However, Northwestern's home-court advantage might just tip the scales in their favor, potentially covering the -1.5 spread in a nail-biter.

Final USC-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Northwestern -1.5 (-120) Over 139.5 (-115)