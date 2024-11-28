ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

USC has played well this season under Eric Musselman, only losing one game, while Saint Mary's is undefeated entering this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Saint Mary's prediction and pick.

USC is 5-1 this season after wins against Chattanooga, Idaho State, UT Arlington, San Jose State, and Grambling. Their only loss was a very close game against Cal. Terrance Williams III and Desmond Claude have been the engines that make this offense go for the Trojans. USC is a wildcard this year, and they could make some noise in the Big Ten, especially with the conference being wide open.

Saint Mary's is 6-0 this season with wins against Towson, Chattanooga, Akron, Nebraska, Stanislaus State, and Cal Poly. Augustas Marciulionis and Paulinas Murauskas have been carrying this team on offense. Saint Mary's has been great this year, and they have a chance to challenge Gonzaga again at the WCC. This should be the biggest test for the Gaels this season yet in this game.

Here are the USC-Saint Mary's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Saint Mary's Odds

USC: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

Saint Mary's: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Saint Mary's

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has started playing very inconsistent offense this season. They score 79.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 50%, and a three-point percentage of 33.1%. Five Trojans are averaging over double digits this season, with Terrance Williams II leading the way at 13.3 points per game, and then Desmond Claude is just behind with 12.8 points per game. Then, Saint Thomas also leads in assists at 5.5 per game. This offense has been inconsistent, but they have talent and can show it in this game against Saint Mary's. The Gaels are great at the fundamentals and controlling the tempo, so the Trojans need this offense to push through that.

USC's defense has also had an inconsistent start to the year. They allow 70.5 points per game, 44.4% from the field, and 37.5% from behind the arc. Then, down low, Saint Thomas is the leading rebounder at 5.7 per game. Then, four Trojans are averaging one steal per game, and Wesley Yates III leads with 1.5 per game. Three Bearcats are averaging over 0.5 blocks per game, with Matt Knowling leading in blocks at 0.8. Their defense struggled at times this year, and if they do not fix it, the Gaels can overwhelm the Trojans with their offensive efficiency. They need to be the X-factor for the Trojans in this matchup.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Mary's offense has been since the start of the year. They score 80.7 points per game, have a 47.7% field goal percentage, and a 31.8% three-point shooting percentage. Four Gaels are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Augustas Marciulionis leading at 14.7 points per game. Then, Marciulionis is also the team leader in assists at 6.2 per game. The Gaels have started the year red-hot, and the balance on offense is a huge key for them. They have a great matchup against a Trojans defense that has had their fair share of struggles this season. The Gaels have a great opportunity in this game.

Saint Mary's defense has been solid this year. They allow 64.8 points per game, 39.9% from the field, and 34.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Paulinas Murauskas has been the key, averaging 10.3 rebounds per game. Then, Andrew McKeever leads in blocks at one per game. Finally, five Gaels average at least one steal per game, with Mitchell Saxen leading at 1.7 per game. This has been solid all year, but the talent level on USC is a definite step up. They have a great matchup against a USC offense that can score but has not found much consistency this year.

Final USC-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

USC is in a new era with Eric Musselman, and they have looked decent, but they have not fully lived up to their expectations. Saint Mary's is the better team. They are playing great basketball and are just solid as a team. Expect the Gaels to win and cover in this game in Palm Springs. They are just the better team, and I don't see how USC defends them in this spot.

Final USC-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's -4.5 (-120)