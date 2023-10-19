USC's loss last week means it is going to be a lot harder – and potentially even impossible – to make the College Football Playoff. Still, all hope is not lost for the team, but they won't have an easy matchup in Week 8. #18 USC will take on #14 Utah in a massive game for the two talented teams that both have one loss. In a week without a lot of top-25 matchups, a win for either program would be huge, but a loss would be detrimental to any playoff aspirations. Below is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the game?

Kickoff for USC vs. Utah is at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. USC is the home team, and they will play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch USC vs. Utah

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. FuboTV will also live stream the game. Both teams are playing each other in the regular season for the last time as members of the Pac-12 due to conference realignment.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: USC -7 | O/U 53.5

USC storylines

Caleb Williams, USC's quarterback, is arguably the best player in the nation and one of the best college football players in recent memory. Even though Williams is no longer the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy, last year's winner still has arguably the best statistics in the nation. He is seventh in passing yards (2,021) and first in passing touchdowns (23). He even has another six rushing touchdowns. Williams is the surefire number-one pick in next year's draft.

Williams is the latest in a string of talented quarterbacks coached by Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach is a quarterback whisperer of sorts, but it hasn't led to postseason success. With teams quarterbacked by Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts, Riley's teams have never won a playoff game. The chances of USC making the playoffs are now very slim after last week, so it is very possible Williams is added to that list.

Still, USC is one of the most talented teams in the nation. A win streak to end the year combined with some luck elsewhere is a lot to ask for, but it is possible, and the door isn't completely shut on USC making the playoffs. Four of USC's final five games are against ranked opponents.

The Trojans offense is ninth overall with 491.7 yards per game, but they lead the nation in total touchdowns with 42. The Trojans get 7.75 yards per play, meaning they are barely shy of a first down on average on every play. Brenden Rice – Jerry Rice's son – has 452 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Tahj Washington has 507 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. The offense is potent, but the defense has lacked.

USC's defense has given up over 40 points in each of their last three games, and it finally caught up to the team against Notre Dame. Notre Dame put up 48 points on the Trojans, contributing to their 93rd-ranked defense.

Utah storylines

While USC clearly doesn't have a quarterback problem, Utah's quarterback situation has not been optimal in 2023. Cam Rising was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, and many thought he'd return in the early portion of the season for Utah after recovering from an ACL tear. Instead, he has yet to play a game, and a medical redshirt seems more likely.

With Rising out, Utah has had a revolving door at quarterback. Both Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have seen time under center, and the uncertainty at the position has led to the team only having four passing touchdowns on the season. Caleb Williams has had four passing touchdowns in three different games this season. If the passing offense is going to improve this season, it will likely be against USC's defense.

Even with the passing offense playing suboptimal, Utah has found a way to win. It has been the defense that has carried the load. The ninth-best team in total defense, Utah has only allowed 277.8 yards per game and nine total touchdowns. They have one of the best front-sevens in football, and the team knows how to get after the quarterback. Jonah Elliss has led the way with nine sacks, the second most in college football. Logan Fano also has 3.5 sacks.

Utah always plays hard-nosed football, and while it isn't always pretty, it often leads to wins. Meanwhile, USC is one of the flashiest teams in the league, and their offense is something you would create in Madden. A bad defense has already bitten them in the butt, though, and it'll be interesting to see which play style comes out victorious this week in USC-Utah.