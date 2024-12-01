No. 6 USC routed Saint Louis 104-65 on Nov. 29 at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational, led by JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen, who became the first Trojan teammates since Lisa Leslie and Tammy Story in 1990 to score 30 points each in the same game. Watkins finished with 34 points, marking her 15th career 30-point game and first this season, while Iriafen added 30 points, including a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

The feat mirrored that of Trojan great Leslie, who scored 30 points alongside Story’s 36 in Leslie’s freshman debut in 1990 against Texas.

“To have two dominant scorers on the floor and a team playing with a lot of togetherness was a good formula for us,” head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, as reported by Ahmad Akkaoui of 247sports.com. “We’re going to keep trying to do that.”

Despite a shaky first half, USC (6-1) found its rhythm after halftime. Leading 46-39 at the break, the Trojans erupted for a 37-point third quarter, turning a competitive game into a blowout. Watkins and Iriafen combined for 19 points in the period, as USC outscored Saint Louis (5-3) 37-8, capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from freshman Avery Howell.

“We came out of halftime with a point to prove,” Gottlieb said. “It was more about getting back to ourselves and how we wanted to attack their zone.”

USC dominates offensively

The Trojans forced 24 turnovers and converted them into 45 points, capitalizing on their aggressive full-court press. USC also dominated on the offensive boards, grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, including eight from Iriafen, who added 12 total rebounds, two assists and three steals to her stat line. Watkins finished with 34 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

“I think free throws – it’s easy buckets,” Iriafen said. “It’s probably the easiest shot I’ll get all night, so I’ve been honing in on that.”

The game also saw contributions from USC’s bench, including 11 points from Howell on a perfect 3-of-3 from deep and 13 points from Talia von Oelhoffen, who hit two key three-pointers in the third quarter.

Saint Louis’ Faith Masonius led the Billikens with 17 points but struggled in the face of USC’s relentless defense.

USC will return home to face California Baptist on Tuesday before opening Big Ten conference play against No. 21 Oregon on Dec. 7.