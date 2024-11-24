Snoop Dogg made a bold courtside statement during USC’s women’s basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, donning a custom jacket featuring Trojans star JuJu Watkins. The rapper and longtime USC fan was one of several celebrities at Galen Center in Los Angeles, where the No. 3 Trojans faced off against No. 6 Notre Dame.

The jacket, emblazoned with Watkins’ name and image, quickly captured attention both in the arena and online. The viral moment highlighted the growing excitement around USC women’s basketball and its star, Watkins. The program has been revitalized under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb. Watkins, a sophomore guard and one of the most highly touted players in the country, has been a focal point of the program’s resurgence.

Expand Tweet

Despite the star power on and off the court, USC suffered a 74-61 loss to Notre Dame, marking their first loss of the season. Watkins led the Trojans with 24 points, including 10 in the third quarter, but her efforts weren’t enough to overcome a strong defensive showing by the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo stole the spotlight with a standout performance, recording 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.

The game was attended by several high-profile figures, including actors Michael B. Jordan and Jason Sudeikis, as well as WNBA players Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink. However, Snoop Dogg’s outfit was the centerpiece of conversation on social media.

USC women's basketball sees areas for improvement after loss to Fighting Irish

The loss exposed areas for improvement for USC, including turnovers and shooting consistency. Gottlieb acknowledged the team’s struggles, emphasizing the need to build on the lessons from the game as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

“You don’t schedule this game because you think anything is going to be a 40-point win,” Gottlieb said about how she and Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey worked together to schedule the game, as reported by Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times. “You schedule it because you have an opportunity to have a great crowd and play well and give yourself an early-season, signature win.

“Or, you get exposed.”

Watkins, who faced tight defense from Notre Dame, remained optimistic despite the outcome.

“It’s a learning experience for all of us,” she said. “We know what we need to work on to get better.”

USC will look to bounce back in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational in Palm Desert and has key matchups against Oregon and UConn on the horizon.