It is the battle of Pennsylvania in the USFL as the Philadelphia Stars face off against the Pittsburgh Maulers. It is time to continue our USFL odds series with a Stars-Maulers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Much like the other spring league, the XFL, the parity between the two divisions is not there. In the South Division, three teams are tied at 4-2. Here in the North Division, the Stars lead it at 3-3, with the Maulers a game back at 2-4. For the Maulers, figuring out how to score is going to be the key. They have scored just 82 points all year, which is the worst in the USFL. At the same time, their 108 points against ranks them second in the league. For the Stars, it is figuring out the defense. they have allowed 140 points this year, which is the worst in the USLF. They have scored 106 this year, which is 5th in the league, but tops their division.

Here are the Stars-Maulers USFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

USFL Odds: Stars-Maulers Odds

Philadelphia Stars: PK (-110)

Pittsburgh Maulers: PK (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stars vs. Maulers

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

For the Stars to win, it has to start with finishing off drives. The Stars lead the USFL in kicking points this year with 52. They are 15 of 18 on field goals this year. Both numbers lead the league. They have only attempted eight extra points on the season though. The Stars need to figure out how to finish off drives and get into the endzone.

Getting the ball downfield is not a major issue. They are third in the USFL in passing yards this year, but they only have five passing touchdowns, which is second to last in the league. At the same time, they have thrown seven interceptions and been sacked 23 times, both of those leading the USFL. Case Cookus leads the team in passing yards this year, and is second in the league overall. He has 1,285 yards through the air with five passing touchdowns. He has thrown seven interceptions this year, which is the most in the league.

The problem with the offense is that it is often one-dimensional. Matt Colburn II is the teams leading rusher, but he has just 169 rushing yards this year with two touchdowns. He averages just 3.0 yards per attempt this year. Cookus is second in rushing with 123 yards, but while his yards per carry are better, he has fumbled three times, giving him ten turnovers on the year. Dexter Williams is the second back on this team, but with just 71 yards and one touchdown this year, he is not a major threat.

Why The Maulers Could Cover The Spread

The Maulers win because they have one of the best defensive units in the league. Olive Sagapolu has been a menace this year. He has three tackles for a loss and four sacks on the year. The defensive line for this squad gets into the backfield regularly. Boogie Roberts has six tackles for a loss this year, along with two sacks. Christopher Okoye has five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks on the year. While the defensive line gets pressure, the defensive backs pick off passes. The Maulers have six interceptions this year and will be looking for more from Cookus in this one. Mark Gilbert leads the teams with two picks on the season.

The offense needs to figure out how to score though. Troy Williams has been the starter for the Maulers as of late. He has just 735 yards on the season with three passing touchdowns. His accuracy has been an issue though, and he has often struggled to complete passes. This led to his benching last week. Opening day starts James Morgan came back in, but he has not been great either. He has thrown just 210 yards in his three appearances this year and does not have a touchdown. Overall, both quarterbacks have not been great this year. Williams does have over 200 yards rushing this year and does give a dual-threat aspect to the game. Regardless, if the Maulers are going to win, they need to score some points.

Final Stars-Maulers Prediction & Pick

The Maulers and Stars will be a game based on field position and kicking. Neither team has a great offense, but the Stars are slightly better. The biggest difference on the field is the Maulers’ defense over the Stars’ defense. The front seven of the Maulers is amazing, and one of the best in the league. If they can keep the Stars out of field goal range, it will be an easy nice victory for them.

Final Stars-Maulers Prediction & Pick: Maulers PK (-110) and Under 39.5 (-110)