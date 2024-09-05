ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bellator San Diego: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexander Shabliy continues with the main event fight for the Bellator lightweight championship as the champion Usman Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against the challenger Alexander Shabliy. Usman Nurmagomedov is still undefeated winning all 17 of his fights coming into his third title defense meanwhile, Shabliy finally gets his crack at the lightweight title riding a 9-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our Bellator San Diego odds series for our Numagomedov-Shabliy prediction and pick.

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) had his last fight against Brent Primus overturned to a No Contest after a failed drug test which has kept him out of competition. Now, he is finally back in action and ready to finish this Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix when he looks to defend his title against Alexander Shabliy this Saturday night.

Alexander Shabliy (24-3) is by far the most dangerous opponent Nurmagomedov has faced thus far in his Bellator career. He has won 9-straight fights and all 5 of his fights inside the Bellator cage. Shabliy will look to continue his winning ways and secure his first title with Bellator when he takes on the champ Usman Nurmagomedov this Saturday night.

Here are the Bellator San Diego Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Bellator San Diego Odds: Usman Nurmagomedov-Alexander Shabliy Odds

Usman Nurmagomedov: -410

Alexander Shabliy: +320

Over 3.5 rounds: N/A

Under 3.5 rounds: N/A

Why Usman Nurmagomedov Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches this Saturday night, all eyes are on the lightweight title clash between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and challenger Alexander Shabliy. While Shabliy presents a formidable challenge, there are compelling reasons to believe that Nurmagomedov will successfully defend his crown.

Nurmagomedov, with his perfect 17-0 record, has shown an unparalleled level of dominance in the lightweight division. His well-rounded skill set, combining elite striking with improved grappling, makes him a nightmare matchup for any opponent. The champion’s ability to control the fight, whether on the feet or on the ground, gives him multiple paths to victory against Shabliy.

The Dagestani fighter’s grappling pedigree is particularly noteworthy. Training under the tutelage of his cousin, the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman has developed a smothering ground game that few can withstand. This could prove crucial against Shabliy, who may struggle to keep the fight standing.

Moreover, Nurmagomedov’s youth and athleticism at 26 years old give him an edge over the 31-year-old Shabliy. The champion’s cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout five rounds could wear down his opponent as the fight progresses.

While Shabliy is riding an impressive nine-fight win streak, he hasn’t faced anyone of Nurmagomedov’s caliber. The champion’s experience in title fights and his undefeated record on the big stage provide him with a mental edge going into this bout.

Expect Usman Nurmagomedov to leverage his grappling expertise, athleticism, and championship experience to secure another dominant victory and retain his lightweight title at Bellator San Diego.

Why Alexander Shabliy Will Win

As Bellator San Diego approaches, the lightweight title bout between Usman Nurmagomedov and Alexander Shabliy is highly anticipated. While Nurmagomedov is the undefeated champion, there are compelling reasons to believe that Alexander Shabliy could dethrone him this Saturday night.

Shabliy, riding a career-best nine-fight winning streak, enters the cage with momentum and confidence. His most recent victory over former champion Patricky Freire demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level, showcasing his well-rounded skill set. Shabliy’s striking is precise and powerful, and he possesses the grappling acumen to challenge Nurmagomedov’s renowned ground game.

At 31 years old, Shabliy is in his prime and has not tasted defeat in nearly eight years. This experience and resilience make him a formidable opponent, capable of adapting to various fight scenarios. His ability to maintain composure and execute a strategic game plan could be crucial against Nurmagomedov’s aggressive style.

While Nurmagomedov is a dominant force, Shabliy’s combination of momentum, skill, and strategic preparation makes him a legitimate threat. Expect Alexander Shabliy to leverage these advantages and potentially secure a historic victory, becoming the new Bellator lightweight champion at San Diego.

Final Usman Nurmagomedov-Alexander Shabliy Prediction & Pick

The lightweight title clash between Usman Nurmagomedov and Alexander Shabliy at Bellator San Diego promises to be an electrifying contest. Nurmagomedov, with his perfect 17-0 record and dominant grappling, enters as the favorite. His relentless pressure and improved striking make him a formidable champion. However, Shabliy’s nine-fight win streak and well-rounded skillset shouldn’t be underestimated. Shabliy’s precise striking and grappling defense could pose problems for Nurmagomedov. While Nurmagomedov’s grappling pedigree gives him an edge, Shabliy’s experience and momentum make him a dangerous challenger. Expect a competitive fight with Nurmagomedov likely to control the pace with his striking and grappling, potentially securing a decision victory or late stoppage if he can wear down Shabliy over five rounds.

Final Usman Nurmagomedov-Alexander Shabliy Prediction & Pick: Usman Nurmagomedov (-410), Over 3.5 Rounds