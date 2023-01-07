By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The USMNT showed well at the 2022 World Cup under boss Gregg Berhalter, but his future in charge of the club is in doubt. The US Soccer Federation is currently investigating Berhalter after Gio Reyna’s mother told them about an incident from 1991 where the US manager kicked his now wife of 25 years at a bar. For the time being, assistant Anthony Hudson will take over for friendlies this month. According to French outlet L’Equipe though, the USMNT had approached Zinedine Zidane to be their next coach, but he turned down the opportunity because he wants to lead France in the future.

Berhalter’s contract with the program actually expired on December 31st and while there was definitely an interest from both parties for the 49-year-old to continue as the gaffer, the States are clearly exploring all options now.

Zidane hasn’t coached on the international stage before. That being said, he’s enjoyed the utmost success at club level, winning 11 total titles. That includes three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and two La Liga titles as well.

The rumors have been swirling ever since Zidane left Los Blancos that he would eventually take charge of Les Bleus in place of Didier Deschamps. That’s evidently his focus. The USMNT could surely benefit from a manager like Zidane but it doesn’t appear he is considering the job.

According to the report, the States didn’t even make him an offer quite yet. He reportedly doesn’t speak English either. That would certainly be a problem. We’ll see what happens with the Berhalter saga and if they decide to extend him or not.