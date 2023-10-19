Folarin Balogun, the 22-year-old AS Monaco striker, made quite an impression with his extraordinary goal for the US Men's National Team (USMNT) during their resounding 4-0 victory over Ghana. This marked Balogun's third international goal in just six appearances, and his skillful execution of a stunning “spin move” left fans and pundits in awe.

In their recent friendly match, the USMNT, under the guidance of coach Gregg Berhalter, made light work of their African opponents, scoring all four goals before halftime. The US team's scoring spree included a brace from Gio Reyna, while Christian Pulisic also found the net with a well-placed penalty. Balogun's moment of brilliance came as the highlight of the match.

Spin move! 😮‍💨 Thank you Nashville for the fantastic support 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NkEUFvEBkR — Balogun (@balogun) October 18, 2023

Balogun's goal was a testament to his remarkable skill and quick thinking. After receiving a pass from the right flank and finding himself 12 yards from the goal, he faced an approaching defender. In a split second, the Monaco star executed a mesmerizing “spin move,” leaving his marker dumbfounded and the Ghanaian goalkeeper sprawling on the ground. The former Arsenal man buried the ball into the top corner with a composed finish using his left foot.

The young striker couldn't contain his excitement and took to social media to share his incredible “spin move” with fans and followers. As the American continues to shine internationally, expectations are high for more extraordinary goals for AS Monaco and the USMNT. Monaco, the former Ligue 1 champions, is gearing up for its upcoming match against Metz this Sunday. Balogun's remarkable skills make him a promising prospect for his club and country.