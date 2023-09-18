Norwich City manager David Wagner has provided an optimistic update on the recovery of USMNT star Josh Sargent, indicating that the striker is expected to return from ankle surgery at the turn of the year, reported by GOAL.

Sargent sustained ligament damage while scoring for Norwich in a match against Huddersfield on August 26. Despite injuring himself while blocking an attempted clearance, he managed to find the net before being forced to leave the pitch. Following the injury, he underwent surgery, ruling him out of action for both club and country during the recent international break.

The 23-year-old forward had been enjoying good form for Norwich, netting three goals in five Championship appearances before his injury setback.

Wagner expressed his optimism regarding Sargent's recovery, stating, “We saw Josh on Wednesday the first time in the building after his surgery. Looks good. Obviously, I've spoken with him, and he does not need any painkillers any longer, which is good news. Next week, he gets his stitches removed, which is the next step. It still fits within the timeframe we set – Christmas, early January – when we hope to have him come back. Everything went well so far. But now, obviously, it's all about recovery, proper rehab, and building up his fitness.”

Sargent joined Norwich in the summer of 2021, when they were a Premier League club. Since then, he has made 74 appearances for the Canaries and scored 20 goals. Last season, he achieved double figures in goals for the first time in his career, highlighting his importance to the team.

Norwich will be eagerly awaiting Sargent's return as they navigate the Championship season, with hopes of securing a promotion back to the Premier League. His comeback in the early part of 2024 will be a significant boost to the club's aspirations.