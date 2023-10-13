Heidenheim, a club founded in 1846, is on the brink of making history thanks to their rising star, Lennard Maloney, reported by GOAL. If Maloney takes the field in the upcoming USMNT friendlies against Germany or Ghana, he will become the first-ever player representing Heidenheim to play in a senior international match. This milestone has stirred immense excitement within the club, with sporting department head Robert Strauss describing Maloney's call-up as “very special.”

Maloney, a hardworking and tenacious midfielder, has made a significant impact in the Bundesliga, ranking high in various metrics. His style of play aligns with the needs of the USMNT, especially in the absence of key player Tyler Adams due to injury. The US team has been searching for a suitable replacement in the No.6 position, and Maloney's call-up offers a potential solution.

While Maloney may not need to replicate the passing finesse of players like Andrea Pirlo, his ability to break up plays and his workhorse mentality make him a valuable addition to the team. Coach Gregg Berhalter sees Maloney as a viable option to fill the void left by Adams, offering the team a Plan B in case the captain is unavailable.

The anticipation surrounding Maloney's debut is palpable, and his new teammates have already praised his dedication and contributions in training. Weston McKennie, a fellow midfielder, commended Maloney's ability to adapt to the team's style and engage fearlessly in tackles.

As the moment approaches, Heidenheim's supporters, players, and staff eagerly await Lennard Maloney's international debut. While Germany may be the opponent in the first friendly, the prospect of Maloney stepping onto the field excites everyone at the club. For Heidenheim, this marks a significant achievement, and they hope that Maloney's first cap will be the beginning of many more to come, bringing further recognition to their historic club.