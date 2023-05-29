Sergino Dest is set for a move away from Barcelona as the USMNT full-back is reportedly heading to German club Union Berlin, according to Daniele Longo. The move is not yet official but Longo said Union Berlin is hoping to complete the deal “in the coming days.”

Dest was on loan at AC Milan this season but did not get much playing time, appearing in 14 games in all competitions. He was removed from Milan’s Champions League squad following the group stage and made his last appearance for the club on Jan. 24.

Despite his lack of playing time at the club level this season, Dest kept his starting spot with the USMNT. He started all four games at last year’s World Cup and earned eight total caps for the USMNT this season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dest will now join a Union Berlin club that is set to play Champions League football for the first time in its history after a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga this season. Union Berlin had the joint-best defense in the league, allowing 38 goals in 34 games.

Dest broke onto the scene as a teenager with Ajax, making his debut in July 2019 as an 18-year-old. He moved to Barcelona after one season as a first-team pro and became the first American to play for the historic club, doing so at 19 years of age. He made 72 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona during his three years with the club.

Still just 22 years old, a move like this could be huge for Sergino Dest’s career. He gets the chance to play quality minutes for a Champions League club in one of Europe’s top 5 leagues, and the spotlight won’t be on the USMNT star as much as it was with Barcelona and Milan.