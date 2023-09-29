Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers has delivered a concerning update for fans, confirming that star defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be sidelined until late October due to a persistent hamstring injury, reported by GOAL. The 25-year-old USMNT standout picked up the injury during a match against Aberdeen in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, forcing him off the pitch at halftime.

Carter-Vickers, known for his commanding presence in the backline, has been a linchpin for Celtic since joining the club on loan from Tottenham in 2021. His absence has left a noticeable void in the team's defensive setup. Rodgers expressed his worries about the team's defensive depth, revealing that Carter-Vickers joins a growing injury list that includes Nat Phillips, Maik Nawrocki, and Stephen Walsh.

The American center-back is expected to rejoin the training group shortly. However, Rodgers emphasized that Carter-Vickers won't be rushed back into action and won't be match-ready until after the international break. This unfortunate timeline rules him out of pivotal upcoming fixtures, including clashes against Motherwell and Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, as well as a crucial Champions League showdown against Lazio.

While Cameron Carter-Vickers won't be donning the USMNT jersey during this period, Celtic fans are hopeful that his return after the international break will inject much-needed stability into the defense. The Glasgow giants are eagerly awaiting his comeback, recognizing his pivotal role in the team's defensive structure. His absence underscores the challenges Celtic faces in his absence, with supporters counting the days until they can witness his reassuring presence on the pitch once again. As the team navigates a challenging period, Carter-Vickers' return will be eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike, providing a beacon of hope in the midst of defensive uncertainties.