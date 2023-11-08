USMNT midfielder Brendan Aaronson shows resilience amid a challenging start at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Brendan Aaronson, the promising midfielder for the US Men's National Team (USMNT), is on a challenging yet character-building journey at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Despite a tumultuous start with the struggling side, Aaronson remains optimistic and is focused on personal growth as a player.

Aaronson's loan move to Union Berlin came after Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League, but it has been far from a dream start for the American. The team has faced a difficult period, losing 12 consecutive matches. Aaronson's season hit a low point when he received a red card and was sent off just 20 minutes into a game against Darmstadt.

The young USMNT star acknowledges the hardships but maintains a positive mindset, emphasizing his mental growth during these trying times. According to the Athletic, he says, “I feel like, mentally, I’ve grown so much. I could maybe be more negative in a situation like this, but I feel really positive. I feel like I’m still trying things on the pitch and waiting for my chance again to show that I can play.”

Drawing inspiration from Wilfried Zaha, who resurrected his career after a challenging stint at Manchester United, Aaronson embraces the ethos that setbacks are just part of the journey. Zaha's journey from Old Trafford to Crystal Palace and eventually Galatasaray is a testament to resilience and perseverance.

Aaronson and Union Berlin now face another formidable test as they compete against Serie A champions Napoli in the Champions League. The young American's commitment to growth and development in the face of adversity exemplifies the spirit of the USMNT, and fans can expect to see his determination shine through as he continues to navigate the challenges of European football.