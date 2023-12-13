Experience USMNT star Weston McKennie's heartfelt tribute to Giorgio Chiellini, marking the end of an era at Juventus.

Weston McKennie, the US Men's National Team (USMNT) midfielder, pens an emotional tribute to Giorgio Chiellini following the Italian defender's retirement announcement. McKennie's touching message on Instagram pays homage to Chiellini's mentorship and leadership during their time at Juventus.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, McKennie expressed deep gratitude to Chiellini, lauding him as a ‘role model' and ‘leader' during their shared tenure at Juventus. The midfielder fondly referred to Chiellini as his captain and acknowledged the defender's pivotal role in aiding his adjustment at the Bianconeri. McKennie's words hinted at a longing for Chiellini's return to Turin, signifying their strong bond on and off the field.

Their camaraderie was evident during their stint at Juventus, with Chiellini endearingly dubbing McKennie as “Big Mac,” symbolizing their close friendship. The veteran defender took the USMNT star under his wing in McKennie's debut season at Juve, leading to a Coppa Italia triumph together.

As Chiellini bids adieu to professional football at the age of 39, McKennie's tribute reflects a profound respect for the Italian's impact on his career. Despite Chiellini's retirement, McKennie's farewell hints at a lasting friendship that transcends the pitch.

While Juventus and McKennie gear up for upcoming Serie A fixtures, Chiellini embraces retirement, relishing family time during the festive season. Speculation swirls regarding a potential return to Juventus in a new capacity for the Italian stalwart, although a hiatus from the footballing world seems likely for now.

McKennie's tribute encapsulates the end of an era at Juventus, marking Chiellini's departure while celebrating the enduring bond forged between the USMNT midfielder and the revered Italian defender.