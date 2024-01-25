Explore the latest transfer as USMNT striker Nicholas Gioacchini makes a sensational $4 million move to Serie B side Como.

In a noteworthy move, USMNT striker Nicholas Gioacchini has embarked on a new chapter in his football journey, leaving St Louis City to join Serie B side Como in a deal that could reach up to $4 million (£3m). The 23-year-old, holding dual American and Italian citizenship, has fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing in his father's homeland.

According to reports from The Athletic, Como has secured Gioacchini's services for an initial fee of $2 million, with potential add-ons that could see the total figure double. The USMNT forward has committed to Como with a three-year contract, expressing his enthusiasm on the club's official website. Gioacchini stated, “My dad is Italian, so playing in Italy has always been a dream of mine. I can’t wait to contribute to Como’s journey, aiming for promotion and, ultimately, achieving the dream of playing on the Serie A stage.”

Gioacchini's footballing odyssey began in France with Paris FC, followed by a move to Caen, where he was subsequently loaned to Montpellier. After a stint with Orlando City in Major League Soccer (MLS), he was drafted to St Louis City. With an impressive record of 10 goals in 38 MLS appearances, Gioacchini has captured the attention of Como, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his skills in Italian football further.

Como, currently holding the second position in Serie B, harbors aspirations of securing promotion to Serie A. However, the path to Serie A is competitive, with teams like Cremonese and Venezia breathing down their necks from the play-off places. As Gioacchini embraces this new phase of his career, the USMNT forward and Como aim to collaborate towards achieving Serie A promotion and elevating their status in the vibrant landscape of Italian football. The anticipation is high as they navigate the challenges ahead, with eyes set on achieving greatness in the prestigious Serie A.