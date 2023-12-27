Discover the anticipation surrounding Tim Weah's potential return to Juventus' starting lineup against AS Roma.

Juventus is bracing for the return of Tim Weah to their starting lineup after a 63-day hiatus, setting the stage for a significant comeback against Roma this weekend. Gazzetta dello Sport's report underscores Weah's impressive impact off the bench, particularly his pivotal contribution to the game-winning assist against Frosinone, signaling his readiness for a starting role under Massimiliano Allegri.

Weah's journey back to the starting XI has been a testament to resilience, having faced an injury setback in October during a match against Hellas Verona. His gradual return to the pitch, starting with his comeback against Genoa on December 15 followed by a cameo appearance, has gradually reinstated his claim for a starting berth.

Previously showcasing his talent at PSG alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Weah's potential inclusion in the starting lineup adds depth and anticipation to Juventus' clash against Jose Mourinho's Roma. The fixture promises a gripping encounter between Serie A giants, with Juventus holding a 12-point lead over Roma, both securing positions for European competition next season based on the standings.

Weah's reintroduction to Allegri's plans signifies a potential game-changer for Juventus. His skill set and versatility on the wing could offer an added dimension to Juventus' attacking prowess. As they aim to close the gap on league leaders Inter, Weah's return brings renewed hope and excitement for the Bianconeri faithful.

The anticipation surrounding Weah's potential start against Roma amplifies the significance of this fixture. With both sides eyeing a crucial victory, Weah's inclusion could prove instrumental in Juventus' pursuit of Serie A supremacy. The prospect of his resurgence offers a fresh narrative and heightened expectations for Juventus as they seek to maintain their top-flight credentials and continue their pursuit of Serie A silverware.